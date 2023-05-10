Home

Chennai vs Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 55: CSK vs DC Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Chepauk, 7:30 PM IST May 10, Wednesday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, CSK vs DC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, CSK vs DC Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Fantasy Playing Tips

CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 55

Dream11 Team Prediction

Chennai vs Delhi IPL 2023, Match 55: CSK vs DC Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, M. Chidambaram, 7:30 PM IST May 10, Wednesday:

Match Details

Match: CSK vs DC, Match 55, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 10, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M. Chidambaram stadium.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: David Warner, Rilee Rossouw, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel (c)

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings probable playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande.

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Phil Salt (wk), David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

