CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 55 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST May 8 SundayAlso Read - IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score, Match 53: de Kock, Hooda Power Lucknow to 176

Navi Mumbai: Delhi Capitals will need to solve their opening conundrum quickly and find an able partner to complement David Warner if they want to return to the top four in the IPL here on Sunday with a win against a lacklustre Chennai Super Kings, who are standing on the brink of elimination. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Highlights PBKS vs RR, Recent Match Report

DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points from as many games after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. Also Read - IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR, Highlights Scorecard: Jaiswal-Hetmyer Star As Rajasthan Won By 6 Wickets

Defending champions CSK, on the other hand, are mathematically still there in the tournament although their chances of making it to the play-offs are almost non-existent.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side is placed in the penultimate position with just six points from 10 games and need to win all its remaining games and depend on results of other matches to progress to the next stage.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, CSK vs DC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CSK vs DC Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction –Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 55 toss between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: DY Patil, Stadium

CSK vs DC Possible Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team

David Warner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Marsh, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Simarjeet Singh.

Captain: David Warner Vice Captain: Rishabh Pant