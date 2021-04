CSK vs DC Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021 Match 2- Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's CSK vs DC at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: In another exciting batle of VIVO IPL 2021, three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The high-intensity IPL 2021 CSK vs DC match will begin at 7.30 PM IST. It will be a battle between the "young apprentice and his master" when Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings square off in an IPL match on Saturday, with both sides aiming for a winning start to their campaign. The Delhi franchise ended runners-up last season in the UAE and would be aiming to go one better this time and a good start would be what they will be looking for. Three-time champions CSK had a forgettable season last year, finishing at seventh out of eight teams and they would also be seeking a winning start in their bid to make amends of a poor IPL 2020.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM IST – April 10. Also Read - IPL 2021: RCB's Harshal Patel Becomes First Bowler to Claim Five-Wicket Haul Against Mumbai Indians

Time: 7.30 PM IST Also Read - IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Gets Hit on Face After Dropping Krunal Pandya During MI vs RCB in Chennai

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

CSK vs DC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant (VC)

Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis (C), Suresh Raina, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounder – Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers – Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin

CSK vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.

CSK vs DC SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk/C), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Bhagath Varma, Harishankar Reddy, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk/C), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.

