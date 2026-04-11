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CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Can Ruturaj Gaikwads side secure their first win or will Delhi crack their home dominance?

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CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Can Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side secure their first win or will Delhi crack their home dominance?

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Rururaj Gaikwad side will look to secure their first win of the season as they take on Axar Patel-led side, who come into the match after a 1-run defeart against Gujarat Titans.

CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026, Match No. 18 (Source: X)

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings have rarely looked this vulnerable at the start of a season. Once, known for dominating the opposition team on the field step, seems to be fading, even among their most loyal supporters. While slow starts aren’t new for Chennai, the ease with which they’ve been outplayed this time has been particularly striking.

CSK have suffered three consecutive defeats at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings. They are the only franchise yet to open their account in IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings, now on a six-match losing streak at home, gear up to face a bruised Delhi Capitals side on Saturday.

On paper, Delhi Capitals look the stronger and more balanced side. They started their campaign in style with two convincing wins, including an impressive showing against Mumbai Indians. However, they come into this clash with a setback, having fallen short in a chase of 211 against Gujarat Titans on a high-scoring pitch. The defeat was sealed after a costly lapse in the final over from David Miller, who had otherwise produced a brilliant innings.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 18 Predicted 12

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma/Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Matt Henry, Noor Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana/Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026, Live Score and Updates HERE-

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