CSK Vs GT: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Hails Fans For Attending Rescheduled IPL 2023 Final

The match was rescheduled from the original date due to heavy rain in Ahmedabad and has been moved to reserve day.  It is the first time that an IPL final has moved into a reserve day.

Published: May 29, 2023 10:53 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Ahmedabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah thanked IPL fans for attending the rescheduled final match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Monday.

It was a bad day for cricket fans as they struggled a lot because of rain at the time of the game and several fans were spotted sleeping on Railway stations as there was a shortage of hotels in Ahmedabad but apart from all the struggles the stadium is fully filled with fans. BCCI secretary took his Twitter and shared a photo of the venue saying that fans are the backbone of IPL.

“Fans are the backbone of @IPL. Unmatched dedication by our fans as they kept calm till the very end on a rain-washed Sunday & came back today! As we pull the curtain to another exciting season, a big thank you to all for their unwavering support throughout” tweeted Jay Shah.

At this point of time, Play has been stopped due to wet outfield and CSK needs 211 runs to win the title.

