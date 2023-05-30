ZEE Sites

Veteran India batter Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from Indian Premier League on Sunday. During the IPL 2023 final, Rayudu scored a crucial 19 off eight balls.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad said they want to dedicate their IPL 2023 triumph over Gujarat Titans in the final on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium to veteran batter Ambati Rayudu, who played his last Indian Premier League of his career.

On Sunday, Rayudu announced his retirement from IPL, stating that the final against Gujarat Titans will be his last in the cash-rich league. This one was special, because of how it went last year for us,” Gaikwad told after CSK beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets by DLS method.

“To come back in style, win away games, win in Chepauk, and the finish was unbelievable. We would like to dedicate this win to Rayudu,” said the right-hander.

