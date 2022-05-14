KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Their play-offs berth already secured, high-flying Gujarat Titans would look for nothing less than a win to ensure a top-2 finish when they take on out-of-reckoning Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar Heaps Praise on Nitish Rana And Rinku Singh, Says Exploits Will Give Shreyas Iyer Confidence To Bat Freely

Under the brilliant leadership of Hardik Pandya, GT rose above expectations to book their play-offs berth with two matches in hand. Also Read - Ambati Rayudu Tweets 'It Will be my Last IPL'; Deletes it Later - Is CSK Star Retiring?

GT are currently at the top of the table with 18 points from 12 games and a win on Sunday will more or less secure them a top-2 finish, which means they will get an extra chance of making it to the final.

Lying at the second-last spot, defending champions CSK are out of the competition and will play for pride in their remaining two games.

While GT ensured their play-offs berth after a comprehensive 62-run win over Lucknow Super Giants, CSK slumped to a five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians.

Young opener Shubman Gill, skipper Hardik, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha and Rahul Tewatia have been GT’s batting mainstay throughout the season and they would be hoping to carry on in the same vein.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 61 toss between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, will take place at 3 PM (IST).

Time – 3:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



CSK vs GT Possible Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (C & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

CSK vs GT Dream 11 Team

Wriddhiman Saha, Devon Conway , Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali, Rashid Khan , Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad Vice Captain: Rashid Khan

