CSK Vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Sai Sudharsan Gets Sachin Tendulkar Praise After 46-ball 96 Against MS Dhoni’s Men

Sai Sudharsan in his magnificent knock struck eight fours and six sixes against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final.

Sai Sudharsan plays a cut against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 final. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar heaped high praise for Sai Sudharsan on Monday after the uncapped Gujarat Titans batter missed a magnicient century by just four runs in the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The southpaw struck eight fours and six sixes in his 46-ball knock and forged crucial partnerships along the way as Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth 214/4 in 20 overs. Star kid Shubman Gill scored 39 while Wriddhiman Saha was out for 54.

Reacting to Sudharsan’s impressive knock, Tendulkar tweeted, “Tonight, Sai was a treat to the eye! Well played @sais_1509.”

