ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • CSK vs GT, IPL Final 2023: MS Dhoni Set to Become First Player To Play In 250 Indian Premier League Matches

CSK vs GT, IPL Final 2023: MS Dhoni Set to Become First Player To Play In 250 Indian Premier League Matches

The 41-year old former India captain has already led Chennai to 4 IPL success and will be looking to lead the Yellow Army to a record equalling 5th title.

Published: May 28, 2023 1:09 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni IPL stats, MS Dhoni total IPL matches, most IPL matches played, GT vs CSK in final, GT vs CSK in IPL 2023 final, IPL, IPL 2023 Final, IPL 2023 Playoff, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 news, IPL 2023 updates, IPL 2023 players, IPL 2023 teams, GT vs CSK, GT vs CSK news, GT vs CSK updates, GT vs CSK news, GT vs CSK IPL, GT vs CSK IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings news, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings updates, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings score, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings live score, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings result, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL, Indian Premier League, Indian Premier League news, Indian Premier League updates, Indian Premier League 2023
MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings colours. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is all set to be part of history yet again on Sunday, when his team Chennai Super Kings face Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League Final.

Dhoni, who is rumoured to play his last IPL game in the final will become the first ever player in the history of the cash-rich league to appear in 250 Indian Premier League matches. Only Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik have played more than 240 matches.

You may like to read

Trending Now

The 41-year old former India captain has already led Chennai to 4 IPL success and will be looking to lead the Yellow Army to a record equalling 5th title. As far his performance is concerned, Dhoni has so far scored 104 runs in 15 matches with an average of 34.67. The 2007 and 2011 World Cup winner has a healthy strike-rate of 185.71 and has played the role of a finisher, whenever he has got the opportunity to bat.

He has played from lower down the order and have entertained the fans with his big hits. He has hit a total of 3 sixes and 10 sixes so far in the ongoing season.

Sunday’s final will be Dhoni’s 11th in the league’s history. 10 has come for Chennai, while the other he has played for now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.