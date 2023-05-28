Home

The 41-year old former India captain has already led Chennai to 4 IPL success and will be looking to lead the Yellow Army to a record equalling 5th title.

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is all set to be part of history yet again on Sunday, when his team Chennai Super Kings face Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League Final.

Dhoni, who is rumoured to play his last IPL game in the final will become the first ever player in the history of the cash-rich league to appear in 250 Indian Premier League matches. Only Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik have played more than 240 matches.

The 41-year old former India captain has already led Chennai to 4 IPL success and will be looking to lead the Yellow Army to a record equalling 5th title. As far his performance is concerned, Dhoni has so far scored 104 runs in 15 matches with an average of 34.67. The 2007 and 2011 World Cup winner has a healthy strike-rate of 185.71 and has played the role of a finisher, whenever he has got the opportunity to bat.

He has played from lower down the order and have entertained the fans with his big hits. He has hit a total of 3 sixes and 10 sixes so far in the ongoing season.

Sunday’s final will be Dhoni’s 11th in the league’s history. 10 has come for Chennai, while the other he has played for now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants.

