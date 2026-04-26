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CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Chennai Super Kings continue their dominance or will Gujarat Titans bounce back?

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CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Chennai Super Kings continue their dominance or will Gujarat Titans bounce back?

Tune in with us for all the live updates as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai in IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 live

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Cricket Match: After crazy Saturday, welcome to Sunday’s double header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The first match of the day, will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Both teams are performing well to make it to the qualifiers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have played seven matches in the tournament, winning three out of them and holding fifth spot in the points table with six points. Chennai Super Kings played their last match against Mumbai Indians, where they defeated them by a big margin of 103 runs and gave a statement to all the teams in the middle of the tournament about their comeback and winning mindset. But the question for the franchise is when MS Dhoni will play for CSK. He has been practicing in the nets many times. However, there’s no confirmation about his comeback into the team. Without him, CSK struggled at the beginning of the tournament. Now, they are back on track.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans, are set to play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), after a straight loss to Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 5 wickets. In the clash, star batter, Sai Sudharsan ended his struggle in the tournament with the bat and smashed a blistering hundred for GT. But, his heroics couldn’t help his side as the chase master, aka Virat Kohli, showcased his impressive batting performance and win the important match for RCB. If, Gujarat Titans wins this match, they will surpass Delhi Capitals in the points table and move forward to their qualification race.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match no. 37 Probable playing 11

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): SV Samson (wk), RD Gaikwad (C), SN Khan, S Dubey, Dewald Brevis, J Overton, A Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad, AJ Hosein

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Rashid Khan, K Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Also Read: CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Rahul Chahar IN, Noor Ahmed OUT, MS Dhoni may…

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