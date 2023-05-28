CSK vs GT, Live Streaming IPL 2023 Final: All You Need To Know

Home

CSK vs GT, Live Streaming IPL 2023 Final: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans online and on TV in India.

CSK vs GT, Live Streaming IPL 2023 Final: Four times winner Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against defending champions for the Indian Premier League 2023 trophy. The Final will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.

Interestingly, both GT and CSK have played the first match of the IPL and that match was also played at the same venue. This IPL season is lucky for GT’s Shubman Gill as the opener has scored more than 800 runs including 3 centuries on the other hand, there are speculations that CSK skipper MS Dhoni will likely play his last IPL game this season.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans online and on TV in India:

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Final match will be played?

The IPL 2023 Final match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will take place on May 28, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 Final match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 Final match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 Final match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings start?

The IPL 2023 Final match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Final match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Final match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to live stream the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Final match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Final match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

When And Where To Watch the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?

IPL 2023 Final closing Ceremony will kickstart during the mid-innings and to follow live updates stay tuned to India.com.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Manda.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, :Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade.

