MS Dhoni’s Lightening Quick Stumping Knocks Over Shubman Gill During IPL 2023 Final | WATCH

IPL 2023 Final: Gill had to depart for 39 off 20 balls after it was referred to the third umpire, who took a close look at it and gave the decision in favour of CSK.

MS Dhoni Stumps Shubman Gill (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Ahmedabad: All eyes were on young Shubman Gill ahead of the much-awaited Indian Premier League final on Monday (Reserve Day), he got a start – but that was cut short by Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. Gill was on 39 when he looking to play the ball with soft hands on the off-side and pick up a single. Unfortunately he missed it and lost a little bit of his balance, that is where Dhoni was quick to collect the ball and whip off the bails. Gill had to depart for 39 off 20 balls after it was referred to the third umpire, who took a close look at it and gave the decision in favour of CSK.

“We’ll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully we can entertain them. Pitch has been under cover for a long time, but throughout the tournament the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we’ll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team,” Dhoni said at the toss after opting to bowl first.

At the time of filing the copy, the Titans are 123 for one in the 13th over. Wriddhiman Saha is well set on 53 off 37 balls and he has Sai Sudarshan for company.

