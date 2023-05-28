By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CSK vs GT: Sachin Tendulkar Lavishes Huge Praise On Shubman Gill Ahead Of IPL Final 2023
Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lavished huge praise on Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 match which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmed
Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lavished huge praise on Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 match which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.