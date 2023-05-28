Home

Sports

CSK vs GT: Sachin Tendulkar Lavishes Huge Praise On Shubman Gill Ahead Of IPL Final 2023

CSK vs GT: Sachin Tendulkar Lavishes Huge Praise On Shubman Gill Ahead Of IPL Final 2023

Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lavished huge praise on Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 match which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmed

CSK vs GT: Sachin Tendulkar Lavishes Huge Praise On Shubman Gill Ahead Of IPL Final 2023

Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lavished huge praise on Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 match which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES