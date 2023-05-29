Home

Sports

VIRAL Video of Female Fan SLAPPING Cop at Narendra Modi Stadium During Rain Ahead of IPL 2023 Final | WATCH

VIRAL Video of Female Fan SLAPPING Cop at Narendra Modi Stadium During Rain Ahead of IPL 2023 Final | WATCH

IPL 2023 Final: A female fan slapped a cop and the video of that has surfaced on social space and is going viral. It is not known why the incident took place.

Female Fan Slaps Cop

Ahmedabad: It was dissappointing for the fans who reached the Narendra Modi stadium in numbers on Sunday to watch the Indian Premier League 2023 final. Thanks to some persistant rain, even the toss could not be conducted. At times it felt that things are going to clear out but just when you felt that way – it started raining again. That is how it was. While not a single ball was bowled on Sunday, there was some action that took place in the stands. A female fan slapped a cop and the video of that has surfaced on social space and is going viral. It is not known why the incident took place.

Here is the video:

You may like to read

Csk fans slapped and hit this male officer that was shameful#CSKvGT #IPLFinals pic.twitter.com/7cdLm3hmTN — Priyanshu (@PriyanshuVK18K) May 28, 2023

Trending Now

It started raining in the evening half an hour before the toss time – around 6:30 pm local time – and did not stop for longer durations at least for the next two-and-a-half hours.

The rain, however, did stop after 9:00 pm local time and the covers were taken off, with two super sopper already in action from around 8:30 pm IST.

However, heavy spell of rain returned to force the ground staff to cover the field again and players off the pitch, who had started warming up.

There were some serious puddles on the covers and exposed parts of the outfield, which would have taken the groundstaff more than a hour to clear, provided the rain had stopped.

We would have to wait and see if the match happens today.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES