CSK vs KKR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 49 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Already out of play-offs reckoning, a relaxed Chennai Super Kings are ready to play party-poopers with an aim to foil Kolkata Knight Riders’ desperate bid for a victory in an Indian Premier League game on Thursday. KKR with 12 points from 12 games would like to win the next two encounters to ensure a smooth passage while CSK, currently at the bottom of the eight-team table, are only playing for pride. A possibility remains that multiple teams will end up on either 16 or 14 points and a comprehensive victory at this stage of the tournament, will bring the superior net run-rate into the equation when the play-off spots are decided. It won’t get too easy for KKR against CSK, who handed an eight-wicket thrashing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous outing. KKR’s unsettled batting order is a point of concern for Eoin Morgan, who would hope that former skipper Dinesh Karthik produces his A-game when it matters most. Nitish Rana, who shone in the win over Delhi Capitals came a cropper in the subsequent loss to Kings XI Punjab. The bowlers have done a good job so far, with Tamil Nadu’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy being impressive and earning a spot in the Indian T20 side. Paceman Pat Cummins, the Knight Riders’ costliest buy, has not been able to make the desired impact with the ball save for one game and would need to put his hand up in this crucial match. Also Read - IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Match Prediction, Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 49

CSK, on its part, will be aiming to build on the win over RCB and end the season on a high, apart from hurting the chances of playoff hopefuls. The batting showed some spark with the young Ruturaj Gaikwad coming up with an enterprising knock and skipper Dhoni will be hoping he keeps the good form going. The CSK bowlers choked a strong RCB batting unit with a performance that reminded CSK of yore and that should be a worry for the KKR batsmen short on consistency. For CSK, any win would be welcome as they endured a forgettable season which is just about to wind down. Also Read - CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 49 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 29 Thursday

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders for match no. 49 of IPL 2020 will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli-Suryakumar Yadav Staredown in Abu Dhabi is Epic | WATCH VIDEO

IPL Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

CSK vs KKR 11Wickets Fantasy Team

Wicketkeeper – MS Dhoni

Batters – Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu

All-Rounders – Sunil Narine, Sam Curran

Bowlers – Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Imran Tahir

Captain – Eoin Morgan

Vice-captain – Sunil Narine

CSK vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/wk), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Imran Tahir.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Prasidh Krishna, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson.

CSK vs KKR SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk/C), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth,

