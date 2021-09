CSK vs KKR Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For CSK vs KKR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In another blockbuster contest of VIVO IPL 2021 – Chennai Super Kings will turn up against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday Afternoon. The VIVO IPL CSK vs KKR match will start at 3:30 PM IST – September 26. Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the match 38 of the VIVO IPL 2021. Both the teams are in red hot form as both have won their opening games in the UAE Leg of the Indian Premier League. KKR won their games in convincing fashion beating RCB in the first by 9 wickets and then chasing down a target of 155 with 5 overs to spare against defending champions Mumbai Indians. CSK on the flipside also got the better off MI and RCB, winning both the games by chasing. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, CSK vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CSK vs KKR Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL.Also Read - LIVE SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Live Match Today Updates: Rashid Snares Gayle as Hyderabad Choke Punjab in Middle Overs

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 38 match toss between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will take place at 3 PM (IST). Also Read - IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir Wants MS Dhoni to Bat at No. 4 Once CSK Qualify For Playoffs

Time: 3:30 PM IST. Also Read - IPL 2021: There's Still Lot to Play For Believes PBKS Assistant Coach Andy Flower

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

CSK vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson.

Captain: Venkatesh Iyer, Vice-Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain, wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwyane Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna.

CSK vs KKR Squads

Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CSK Dream11 Team/ KKR Dream11 Team/ Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team/ Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips VIVO IPL/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.