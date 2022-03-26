CSK vs KKR Indian Premier League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction

CSK vs KKR, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Mar 25 Sat:

In a repeat of last year's final, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with their new captains — Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer, will lock horns in the opening match of the IPL 2022 and look to start their campaign on a winning note at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Saturday.

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2022, the 40-year-old M.S Dhoni on Thursday decided to hand over the captaincy of CSK to Jadeja. The star all-rounder, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since 2012, will only be the third player to lead the Chennai-based franchise after Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

TOSS: Indian Premier League 2022 toss between CSK vs KKR will take place at 7:00 PM IST – March 26

Time: 7.30 AM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team

Sam Billings, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Tim Southee, Chris Jordan

CSK vs KKR Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy