Dubai: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 final score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The in-form Faf du Plessis hit a magnificent 86 off 59 balls, laced with seven fours and three sixes, to help CSK post 192 for 3 after they were invited to bat. Chasing an imposing target of 193, KKR could manage 165 for 9 in their 20 overs with Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer hitting 51 and 50 respectively. From 91 for no loss in the 11th over, KKR slumped to 125 for 8 in the 17th over in a dramatic batting collapse to lose the final. For CSK, Shardul Thakur took three wickets while Ravindra Jadeja and Josh Hazlewood got two each.Also Read - IPL 2021 Final Match Report, CSK vs KKR 2021 Scorecard: Faf du Plessis, Bowlers Shine as MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 Runs to Clinch 4th Title

