  • Home
  • Sports
  • CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings look to double points tally vs Kolkata Knight Riders but will MS Dhoni play
live

CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings look to double points tally vs Kolkata Knight Riders but will MS Dhoni play

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK will eye a second successive win against beleaguered KKR, who are yet to win a match, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Published date india.com Updated: April 14, 2026 2:50 PM IST
email india.com By Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK will face KKR in match no. 22 of IPL 2026 in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders​ Cricket Match: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to notch up their first win of the season after they take on Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. CSK finally got off the mark in the IPL 2026 season with a win over Delhi Capitals at home on Saturday after three successive losses.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side will now like to double their points tally as they take on bottom-placed KKR at home. But the question on every CSK fan’s mind is whether former captain MS Dhoni will finally make his first appearance in the season.

Dhoni has been sidelined for the first two weeks of the tournament due to a calf-strain. But while the former India captain has been seen in training with CSK in Chennai for the last couple of days, he didn’t do any wicketkeeping training with the side now did he have a long batting stint in the nets. It is unlikely that Dhoni will be rushed into action in the IPL 2026 season anytime soon.

KKR, on the other hand, could bring back ‘hometown’ hero Varun Chakravarthy for the clash at his homeground after the world No. 1 T20I bowler missed the last two matches due to finger injury. CSK, though, enjoy a massive edge in head-to-head contests against KKR with 20 wins as compared to 11 losses in 32 matches so far.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 22 Predicted 12

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy/Varun Chakravarthy, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Live Updates

  • Apr 14, 2026 2:50 PM IST

    CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders​ Cricket Match: Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was seen training in the nets with the side ahead of match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Will ‘Thala’ make his first appearance in the season.

  • Apr 14, 2026 2:48 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match in Chennai on Tuesday.

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a passionate sports reporter and editor with experience of over 20 years in sports media. He has covered almost every sport for print and digital media. While Cricket is his first lov ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.