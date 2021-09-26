CSK vs KKR Match Highlights Match 38

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live cricket match updates from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Chennai Super Kings continue their winning start in the UAE leg and it is three out of three at the moment. It is also their second straight run chase on these slow surfaces and they are setting up a template on how to go about chasing. KKR came into this game with a lot of confidence and two back to back wins, they do put up a good fight taking the game into the final over but it was not good enough on the day. They still remain in fourth place but not for long as Mumbai Indians are in action and they have a chance to topple them.

