CSK vs KKR Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's CSK vs KKR at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai: In blockbuster FINAL of VIVO IPL 2021 on Friday evening – Chennai Super Kings will turn up against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium. The VIVO IPL CSK vs KKR match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 14. Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Eoin Morgan, have managed to qualify for an IPL final seven years after the 2014 edition. On the other hand, CSK, lead by MS Dhoni, qualified for the IPL 2021 final after they beat the Capitals by four wickets on Sunday. On Wednesday, KKR beat the Delhi Capitals by three wickets in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

CSK vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen – Venkatesh Iyer (VC), Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers – Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

CSK vs KKR Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain/wk), Narayan Jagadeeshan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.

