CSK vs KXIP MyTeam11 Tips

Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab MyTeam11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s MyTeam11 CSK vs KXIP at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Chennai Super Kings will take on Kings XI Punjab in what will be their final match of the season. KXIP are also playing their final league match and will hope, unlike CSK, they get to play more as their playoff chances are still alive. They met earlier on October 4 when CSK registered a dominating 10-wicket victory. KXIP will be eager to get back to winning ways after their run of five straight wins was halted by Rajasthan Royals on Friday. Also Read - IPL 2020, DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma's Reaction After Ishan Kishan's Winning Six in Dubai is Unmissable | WATCH VIDEO

CSK vs KXIP Match Details

TOSS: The toss for the match will take place at 3 PM IST – November 1. Also Read - IPL 2020 LIVE RCB vs SRH 2020 Scorecard, IPL Today's Match Live Cricket Score And Updates Online Match 52: Warner Wins Toss, Hyderabad Opt to Bowl vs Kohli-led Bangalore

Time: The contest gets underway from 3:30 PM IST Also Read - IPL 2020 Highlights DC vs MI, Today's Match 51 in Dubai: Bumrah, Boult And Kishan Heroics Help Mumbai Indians Thrash Delhi Capitals by Nine Wickets And Seal Top-Two Finish

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

CSK vs KXIP MyTeam11

KL Rahul (captain), Ambati Rayudu (vice-captain), Nicholas Pooran, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chris Gayle, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

CSK vs KXIP Probable Playing XIs

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma/Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

KXIP: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

CSK vs KXIP Squads

Kings XI Punjab: Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain), Murali Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore,

