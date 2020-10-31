CSK vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

CSK vs KXIP Match Predictions: Chennai Super Kings have already started denting the chances of other teams. Their chances of making it to the playoffs are long gone but three wins in a row have meant those in contentions are bearing the brunt. One of them is their latest opponents Kings XI Punjab who have themselves to be blamed for being on a shaky ground after a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of fellow hopefuls Rajasthan Royals on Friday night. The last time these two met, CSK thrashed KXIP for a 10-wicket win. CSK will play with free minds against KXIP who have a lot riding on this fixture. Also Read - IPL 2020 LIVE RCB vs SRH 2020 Scorecard, IPL Today's Match Live Cricket Score And Updates Online Match 52: Virat Kohli Out, Sandeep Double Puts Hyderabad on Top vs Bangalore

CSK vs KXIP Weather Forecast

CSK vs KXIP 2020, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab T20 Match 53 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3.30 PM IST November 1 Sunday

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP Also Read - CSK vs KXIP MyTeam11 Team Hints And Predictions For Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi November 1 3:30 PM IST

CSK vs KXIP Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

Sheikh Zayed Stadium has hosted four afternoon matches and three of them have been won by the chasing team. The previous three matches though (all evening starts) were won by team batting second. Clearly dew has been a factor at night but will not be an issue for afternoon matches.

CSK vs KXIP Head-to-Head

Played: 22 | Chennai Won: 13 | Punjab Won: 9

CSK vs KXIP Fantasy Tips

KL Rahul (captain), Ambati Rayudu (vice-captain), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Lungi Ngidi, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK vs KXIP Probable Playing XIs

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma/Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

KXIP: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

CSK vs KXIP Full Squads

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen and Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Murali Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner