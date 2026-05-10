By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Chennai’s full weather report for match number 53 at MA Chidambaram Stadium
CSK will look to unleash their Afghan spin wizard Noor Ahmad, who has been instrumental in their mid-season comeback. Supporting him is the pace sensation Anshul Kamboj, a top contender for the Purple Cap. Kamboj has registered 17 wickets from 10 matches this season and CSK will definitely be counting on him today
Match number 53 of the Indian Premier League will see a clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium today. The hosts, currently 6th with a balanced 5-5 record, are peaking at the right time. Fresh off a dominant win against Delhi, they will be hoping to beat another North Indian opponent which snapped their 6-game losing streak, thanks to a heroic century from Mitchell Marsh.
CSK will look to unleash their Afghan spin wizard Noor Ahmad, who has been instrumental in their mid-season comeback. Supporting him is the pace sensation Anshul Kamboj, a top contender for the Purple Cap. Kamboj has registered 17 wickets from 10 matches this season and CSK will definitely be counting on him today.
Also Read: CSK vs LSG Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, TV Telecast
In the batting front, Sanju Samson remains the key pillar as he looked in a sublime form in CSK’s previous match against Delhi. But Samson will be hoping for other batters to show up and take responsibility, something that hasn’t really happened this season.
For Rishabh Pant’s LSG, this is a must-win game for a potential narrow play-offs path. Although, realistically they stand no chance but they can surely disrupt Chennai’s momentum with a win today. Their hopes rest on the destructive power of Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, while Prince Yadav will need to replicate his recent three-wicket heroics to penetrate the formidable CSK top order.
Also Read: CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026 predicted playing XI: Check who could be included in today’s game
CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Chennai’s full weather report
For today’s afternoon match in Chennai, expect hot and humid conditions with a temperature of 33°C that feels like 42°C. While the sky remains mostly cloudy, there is a 35% chance of light rain. Winds are coming from the east at 10 mph with 70% humidity.
CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Squads
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.