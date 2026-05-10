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CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Chennais full weather report for match number 53 at MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Chennai’s full weather report for match number 53 at MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK will look to unleash their Afghan spin wizard Noor Ahmad, who has been instrumental in their mid-season comeback. Supporting him is the pace sensation Anshul Kamboj, a top contender for the Purple Cap. Kamboj has registered 17 wickets from 10 matches this season and CSK will definitely be counting on him today

Lucknow Super Giants' players celebrate after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Match number 53 of the Indian Premier League will see a clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium today. The hosts, currently 6th with a balanced 5-5 record, are peaking at the right time. Fresh off a dominant win against Delhi, they will be hoping to beat another North Indian opponent which snapped their 6-game losing streak, thanks to a heroic century from Mitchell Marsh.

CSK will look to unleash their Afghan spin wizard Noor Ahmad, who has been instrumental in their mid-season comeback. Supporting him is the pace sensation Anshul Kamboj, a top contender for the Purple Cap. Kamboj has registered 17 wickets from 10 matches this season and CSK will definitely be counting on him today.

Also Read: CSK vs LSG Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, TV Telecast

In the batting front, Sanju Samson remains the key pillar as he looked in a sublime form in CSK’s previous match against Delhi. But Samson will be hoping for other batters to show up and take responsibility, something that hasn’t really happened this season.

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For Rishabh Pant’s LSG, this is a must-win game for a potential narrow play-offs path. Although, realistically they stand no chance but they can surely disrupt Chennai’s momentum with a win today. Their hopes rest on the destructive power of Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, while Prince Yadav will need to replicate his recent three-wicket heroics to penetrate the formidable CSK top order.

Also Read: CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026 predicted playing XI: Check who could be included in today’s game

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Chennai’s full weather report

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