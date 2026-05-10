Home

Sports

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Chennai keep play-offs hopes alive with solid 5 wicket victory

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Chennai keep play-offs hopes alive with solid 5 wicket victory

The Chennai Super Kings defeated bottom-sided outfit the Lucknow Super Giants in match number 53 of the Indian Premier League, here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK registered a close 5-wicket victory to go 5th in the points table and inch closer towards top 4. It has been a terrific turnaround from the team, who were winless in the opening phase of the tournament

Chennai Super Kings' Prashant Veer, left, and Shivam Dube greet each other after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (Photo credit: PTI)

The Chennai Super Kings defeated bottom-sided outfit the Lucknow Super Giants in match number 53 of the Indian Premier League, here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK registered a close 5-wicket victory to go 5th in the points table and inch closer towards top 4. It has been a terrific turnaround from the team, who were winless in the opening phase of the tournament.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first in order to avoid chasing any total in the humid afternoon heat.

Also Read: CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Watch Urvil Patel smack a quickfire half-century to help Chennai reach closer to victory

Opting to bowl first in the Chennai afternoon, CSK struggled to contain a fired-up LSG batting unit. The standout performer for Lucknow was Josh Inglis, who played a sensational knock of 85 off just 33 balls, featuring 10 boundaries and 6 towering sixes. Shahbaz Ahmed provided a late flourish with a quickfire 43 off 25 balls, helping LSG post a formidable total of 203/8.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

CSK’s bowling effort was led by Jamie Overton, who claimed 3/36, while the Afghan spin wizard Noor Ahmad lived up to his reputation on the dry surface, finishing with economical figures of 1/24.

CSK’s chase began with intent. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored the innings with a composed 42 off 28 balls. However, the momentum truly shifted when Urvil Patel exploded for a rapid 65 (23 balls), including 8 sixes. Sanju Samson, a vital pillar for CSK throughout the 2026 season, added a crucial 28 off 14 balls to keep the required rate under control.

Despite Digvesh Rathi’s double strike and a disciplined spell from Shahbaz Ahmed (2/30), CSK’s middle order held firm. Jamie Overton capped off his player of the match performance by guiding the team home with 4 balls to spare, finishing at 208/5.

Up next, the Chennai Super Kings will face the same opponents in the reverse fixture on Friday, May 15 at the Ekana Stadium.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.