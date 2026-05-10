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CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026 predicted playing XI: Check who could be included in today’s game
Today, in Sunday's double header, the Chennai Super Kings, currently sixth with a 5-5 win/loss record, are desperate for a win to solidify their playoff push. They will be up against the struggling bottom-sided team Lucknow Super Giants
As the Indian Premier League 2026 season enters its business end, the excitement is bound to go ove the roof with almost every team trying to conclude the league stages on a high. Today, in Sunday’s double header, the Chennai Super Kings, currently sixth with a 5-5 win/loss record, are desperate for a win to solidify their playoff push. They will be up against the struggling bottom-sided team Lucknow Super Giants. The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Chepauk remains a spin-bowling paradise and CSK has built a strategy to match. The Yellow Army will rely heavily on their Afghan sensation Noor Ahmad, who has been lethal on these dry tracks, and Anshul Kamboj, the pacer challenging for the Purple Cap with 17 wickets.
Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap update after match no. 52: Gujarat go 2nd, Shubman Gill shines but Sooryavanshi fails…
Offensively, Sanju Samson (402 runs) and Ruturaj Gaikwad remain the main pillars of their batting order.
Rishabh Pant’s LSG, on the other hand, will be looking to spoil Chennai’s chances of making it to the play-offs. In their last match, Lucknow shockingly defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and today, they will be hoping to do something similar.
LSG has the recent history by their side, leading the head-to-head record by 3-2. Their hope lies in Mitchell Marsh, who recently smashed a record 56-ball century, and the swing of Mohammed Shami. However, against a CSK side that boasts a 75% win probability at home, LSG’s inconsistent middle order will face its toughest test yet.
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Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 match no 53 Predicted 12
Chennai Super Kings predicted XII: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh.
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