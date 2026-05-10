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CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Watch Urvil Patel smack a quickfire half-century to help Chennai reach closer to victory

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Watch Urvil Patel smack a quickfire half-century to help Chennai reach closer to victory

The 27-year-old provided a critical spark at the top of the order for LSG right after the departure of Sanju Samson. Urvil Patel played out an exceptional knock of 65 off 23 which helped CSK score 126 by the time he got out in the 10th over

Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel reacts after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (Photo credit: PTI)

Chennai Super Kings’ uncapped batter Urvil Patel played out a fantastic knock to help his side reach closer to the target of 204 against the Lucknow Super Giants in match number 53 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This is a crucial encounter for CSK, who are eyeing a spot in the play-offs despite a poor start to their season.

LSG posted a formidable 203/8 after being put in to bat by CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. The highlight was a breathtaking assault by their Australian recruit Josh Inglis, who smashed 85 off just 33 balls (10 fours, 6 sixes), helping his side to a blistering powerplay where they scored at over 15 runs per over.

However, CSK clawed back through Jamie Overton, who triggered a massive collapse, finishing with figures of 3/36. From 112/2, LSG stumbled to 147/6 as the middle order, including Rishabh Pant (15), failed to capitalize. A late cameo from Shahbaz Ahmed (43 off 25) ensured LSG crossed the 200-mark.

When CSK came into bat, openers Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad got out after a 45-run 1st wicket stand. Samson got out for a score of 28 off 14 while Gaikwad departed after a knock of 42 off 28. But that’s when Chennai’s uncapped batter Urvil Patel started the storm.

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6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣4️⃣6️⃣❗ Urvil Patel is unleashing absolute carnage at Chepauk! Will he script the fastest fifty in #TATAIPL? #TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 ➡️ #CSKvLSG | LIVE NOW https://t.co/niGR0vFDDY pic.twitter.com/86xCo1SXsh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 10, 2026

The 27-year-old provided a critical spark at the top of the order for LSG right after the departure of Sanju Samson. Urvil Patel played out an exceptional knock of 65 off 23 which helped CSK score 126 by the time he got out in the 10th over.

His knock included a total of a total of 8 sixes and 2 fours and he batted at a daunting strike rate of 282. Urvil’s ability to find the boundaries early allowed CSK to gain a massive advantage.

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants XI: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Chennai Super Kings XI: Sanju Samson(WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

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