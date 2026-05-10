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CSK vs LSG Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, TV Telecast

CSK vs LSG Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, TV Telecast

LSG are presented with yet another chance to stop a potential CSK team from finishing within the top 4 spots. For LSG, all eyes will be on their centurion from the last match - Mitchell Marsh, who was solely responsible for the destruction of RCB in the 1st innings at the Ekana Stadium

Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 season (Source: IANS)

The Chennai Super Kings are gearing up for a clash against the Lucknow Super Giants in match number 53 of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This fixture presents a great opportunity for CSK to climb up in the IPL 2026 points table by securing all two points, whereas Rishabh Pant’s LSG will be hoping for redemption after already getting eliminated from the competition this year.

But despite their elimination, Lucknow has the chance of spoiling other teams’ chances of making it to the play-offs. In their previous outing, LSG denied reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru from reaching the summit of the points table with a narrow 9-run win through the Duck-worth Lewis method.

Also Read: Good news for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 match vs RCB, not Hardik Pandya, THIS star player is ready to lead…

And today, they are presented with yet another chance to stop a potential CSK team from finishing within the top 4 spots. For LSG, all eyes will be on their centurion from the last match – Mitchell Marsh, who was solely responsible for the destruction of RCB in the 1st innings at the Ekana Stadium.

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But their opponents are also coming in with a renewed sense of energy after beating the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in their previous outing. The CSK bowlers took control on a tricky surface with the spin duo of Noor Ahmad (2/22) and Akeal Hosein (1/19) choking the flow of runs in the middle overs.

It helped in restricting Delhi to a precarious 69/5 before a late rescue act from Sameer Rizvi (40 off 24) and Tristan Stubbs saw DC crawl to a modest 155/7.

In the 2nd innings, CSK’s chase might have began with a slight hiccup as Ruturaj Gaikwad fell early, but Sanju Samson took over with a player of the match performance.

Samson smashed an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls, featuring 7 fours and 6 sixes. He shared a decisive 114-run partnership with Kartik Sharma (41), guiding Chennai to 159/2 and wrapping up the game with 15 balls to spare.

Also Read: CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026 predicted playing XI: Check who could be included in today’s game

Here are all the live streaming details of the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 match no 53…

When is the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 match no 53 going to take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 match no 53 will take place on Sunday, May 10.

Where is Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 53 going to take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 match no 53 will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

What time will Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 match no 53 start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 match no 53 will begin at 3:30pm IST.

Where can I watch Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 match no 53 Live in India?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 match no 53 will be available LIVE on the Star Sports network channels in India as well as the JioHotstar app/website.

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