Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's CSK vs MI at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: Well, these two fierce rivals have shared seven out of 12 IPL titles so far. But their respective IPL 2020 season has gone differently. Mumbai Indians have stepped up their game and are currently third in the points table but Chennai Super Kings' season has gone from bad to worse and consequently, they are last among the eight participating teams.

In their last match, MI lost but after two Super Overs. CSK suffered a one-sided thrashing at the hands of Rajasthan Royals. Their captain MS Dhoni is under tremendous pressure, a new territory for him as his team finds itself on the brink of elimination from the playoffs race. Can they step up and keep their slim hopes alive?

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 23.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

CSK vs MI My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (captain), Faf du Plessis (vice-captain), Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Ambati Rayudu, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Sam Curran

CSK vs MI Probable Playing XIs

CSK: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav/N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla/, Josh Hazlewood

MI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

CSK vs MI Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav

