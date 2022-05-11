CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 59 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 12 ThursdayAlso Read - IPL 2022: Yashasvi Jaiswal Requests Jos Buttler to Let Him Play First Ball

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings will take on five-time winners Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday hoping to salvage some pride in an otherwise dismal season, which has seen the two giants of the league dish out their worst performance in the tournament’s 15 years of existence. Also Read - IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan Backs Rajasthan Royals to Beat Delhi Capitals and Secure Playoffs Berth

While the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are out of contention, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK only have a mathematical possibility of making the last-four as they languish in ninth place with just eight points from 11 outings. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Wicket-Keeper Batter Ishan Kishan Reveals Reason Behind His Poor Show

The Super Kings will enter the match after beating the Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in their previous encounter.

Their charismatic batter from New Zealand Devon Conway has been in good form and has scored three consecutive half-centuries. Dwayne Bravo leads the charts with the ball and has scalped 16 wickets thus far.

When these two sides met each other last time, a Dhoni special helped the Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by three wickets. Dhoni scored 16 runs off the final four deliveries to help his side past the finish line.

In the 15 matches that have taken place in this stadium, the team chasing has emerged triumphant on eight occasions, with the average first innings score at this venue this season being 173.

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, CHN vs MUM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game,CSK vs MI Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 59 toss between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



CSK vs MI Possible Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

CSK vs MI Dream 11 Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad Vice Captain: Jasprit Bumrah