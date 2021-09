Dream11 Team Prediction

CSK vs MI VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 30 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sept 19 Sunday

After a Covid-forced break, the Indian Premier League is back. The remainder of the season would be played in UAE and things get underway with the blockbuster between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. In Phase 1 in India, MI beat CSK by four wickets and they would look to repeat the same. Keiron Pollard’s masterclass (87* off 34)proved to be the difference when both teams met in Delhi in the IPL phase 1. Also Read - CSK vs MI Head to Head in IPL: MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma - Who Holds The Edge?

TOSS: The IPL 2021 match toss between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will take place at 7 PM IST – Sept 19. Also Read - CSK Predicted Playing XI vs MI in IPL 2021 UAE Leg: Sam Curran Unavailable, Faf du Plessis Doubtful; Chennai Have Problems

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

CSK vs MI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Q de Kock

Batsmen: Surya K Yadav, R Sharma, R Gaikwad, A Rayudu, S Raina

All-rounder: M Ali, R Jadeja

Bowlers: R Chahar, J Bumrah, D Chahar

Captain Picks: Q de Kock, M Ali, R Sharma

CSK vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, J Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, K Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

CSK vs MI SQUADS

CSK: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lungi Ngidi, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, K Gowtam, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Jagadeesan N, KM Asif, R Sai Kishore, C Hari Nishaanth, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Verma

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

