Dubai: Defending champion Mumbai Indians locking horns with Chennai Super Kings to get the UAE leg started – things could not have got bigger. It is the two most popular teams going up against each other. Also, what makes this game special is the fact that two of the most popular Indian cricketers – Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni – would be leading their respective sides. While both sides eye a winning start, one thing is for certain – no team will spare an inch.Also Read - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Are Like Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara: Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Salman Butt

Over the years, MI and CSK have played some memorable games and the game on Sunday is expected to be nothing short of another epic. Both teams will lock horns at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. When it comes to a head-to-head basis, Mumbai has a good advantage. They have got the better of CSK on 19 occasions, while the Dhoni-led side has emerged victorious 12 times. Also Read - MI Predicted Playing XI vs CSK in IPL 2021 UAE Leg: Rohit Sharma-Led Mumbai Indians Will Eye Winning Start in Second Phase

MI vs CSK Head to Head: Also Read - CSK Predicted Playing XI vs MI in IPL 2021 UAE Leg: Sam Curran Unavailable, Faf du Plessis Doubtful; Chennai Have Problems

Total – 31

Chennai Won – 12

Mumbai Won – 19

But again, the last time the two sides met – CSK beat MI. So, MI would like to get one back, but that would not be easy.

Meanwhile, CSK rose to the second spot in the points table in the IPl 2021 Phase 1 before the pandemic halted the tournament. On the other hand, MI is placed 4th with four wins and three defeats in their seven outings so far.

CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, J Hazlewood

MI Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, K Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult