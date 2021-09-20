Dubai: The Chennai Super Kings were pushed to the wall, but as champion sides do – they found a way out of that on Sunday against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai. With a 20-run win, CSK went top of the points table and look good to make the playoffs.Also Read - CSK vs MI Match Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad, DJ Bravo Power Chennai Super Kings to 20-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians

After the game, CSK skipper MS Dhoni gave credit where it is due. He lauded young Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dwayne Bravo after the match for their brilliant show with the bat. Dhoni confessed that the two had given them more than what was expected.

"I think at 30/4, you want to get something respectable on the board, and Ruturaj and Bravo got us more than what we expected," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation. "We had to bat exceptionally to get to 140, but to get to 160 was tremendous."

The CSK skipper also pointed that the pitch was not the easiest one to bat on. “The wicket was slightly two-paced and slow to start off with. Most of them got out to the slowness and that’s why we lost wickets,” he said.

While Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 88* off 58 balls, Bravo gave CSK the finishing kick with the bat. The West Indies cricketer came good with the ball as well. He returned with figures of 3/25 from his four overs.

Gaikwad was also named the man of the match for his brilliant show with the bat. “Obviously one of my top innings till now. With the pressure of early wickets and with the seniors in the dressing room, I just had to grind and get the team to 130, 140 and then 150 was possible,” he said at the presentation.