CSK Vs MI, IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane Credits MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings For ‘Clarity Of Role’

Ajinkya Rahane has so far accumulated 224 runs from six games at a 189.83 including two half centuries for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.

Ajinkya Rahane is playing for CSK in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane has credited Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the Chennai Super team management for the freedom they gave to the veteran India batter in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Rahane, who was bought for Rs 50 lakh by CSK at the auction, has so far accumulated 224 runs from six games at a 189.83 including two half centuries. “Enjoying my batting now. The domestic season was quite good, I batted well. Trying to learn something everyday,” Rahane said before the Mumbai Indians clash at Chepauk on Saturday.

His 29-ball 71 not out against Kolkata Knight Riders and 27-ball 61 against Mumbai Indians are a testimony how freely the 34-year-old have batted freely this season. “The format is such that you have to grow all the time. Management and captain have given me role clarity.

“That gives a certain freedom. I was told at the start of the season what my role will be. I was given the freedom to play my game. Every year you can see the improvement in this league – be it in individual players or teams,” added the right-hander.

However, Rahane have big responsibilities on his shoulders next month when India play Australia in the World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7. With Shreyas Iyer already ruled out, the Indian team received a major blow when KL Rahul withdrew himself owing to a thigh injury.

Rahul was certain to make the playing XI as a wicketkeeper-batter in Indian middle order, but the onus will now be on Rahane to tackle the Australian attack in pace-friendly English conditions.

