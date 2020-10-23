Live Updates

  • 9:58 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score CSK vs MI IPL 2020: FOUR! Lucky there for Quinton de Kock. Full and outside off from Deepak Chahar, de Kock comes down and looks to hit this over covers. But he ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball goes high in the air but lands safely and trickles away finely to the third man boundary. MI 22/0 in 2.5 overs vs CSK (114/9)

  • 9:56 PM IST

    FOUR! And again, Kishan splits the gap well. Shortish and outside off again from Hazlewood, Kishan cuts it nicely in the gap between short third man and point for a boundary. Mumbai 17/0 in 2 overs vs Chennai (114/9)

  • 9:48 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates CSK vs MI 2020: FOUR! Beautifully hit for a boundary. Ishan Kishan is off the mark as well. Shortish and outside off from Josh Hazlewood, Kishan cuts it in front of the point and gets a boundary. Mumbai Indians 13/0 in 1.3 overs vs Chennai Super Kings (114/9)

  • 9:45 PM IST

    FOUR! SHOT! Full and around off from Chahar, de Kock driven straight down the ground, to the long-off boundary. MI 8/0 in 1 over, need 107 runs to win vs CSK (114/9)

  • 9:44 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score CSK vs MI IPL 2020: FOUR! This one swings the other way, takes the outside edge and goes away for a boundary. Full and swinging away outside off from Deepak Chahar, de Kock looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge. It goes to the third man region. Hazlewood runs to his right, puts in the dive but fails to stop it. Mumbai 4/0 in 0.3 overs vs Chennai (114/9)

  • 9:41 PM IST

    CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score And Updates IPL 2020 Live: We are back for the chase! 115 is what Mumbai require. Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock are their openers who stride out to the middle. The Chennai players make their way out to the middle and take their respective positions on the field. Deepak Chahar with the ball. Here he comes…

  • 9:29 PM IST

    Sam Curran fights ‘lone battle’ for CSK!

  • 9:29 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates CSK vs MI 2020: Decent recovery from Chennai. They have managed to get past 100 and save some blushes and given them something to bowl at. Nonetheless a magnificent performance from the Mumbai bowlers. They are head and shoulders ahead in this game and their bowlers have set up the platform for a comprehensive win. If you thought Chennai’s performance could not get worse than you were completely wrong. Their batting has been sub-par before this but tonight they were woeful and abject. Their only ray of light that has kept shinning throughout the season, Sam Curran once again shone and his lone fight of helped Chennai reach the total of and save them from complete humiliation. His 52 has given something for the bowlers to bowl at.

  • 9:27 PM IST

    CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score And Updates IPL 2020 Live: OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Trent Boult removes Sam Curran for 52. Boult has 4 wickets. But it is a fine innings from Sam Curran, 52 runs from 47 balls. Boult knows that Curran will move across to the offside and hence bowls a yorker on the off pole. Curran moves to the offside and looks to flick on seeing the yorker length. He thought misses and the off pole is knocked out. Chennai Super Kings 114/9 in 20 overs vs Mumbai Indians in Sharjah

  • 9:25 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates CSK vs MI 2020: FOUR! This is a good over for Chennai. FIFTY for Sam Curran. His first for Chennai and second in the Indian Premier League. Shortish ball on top of the stumps, Curran moves to the offside and pulls it well to the right of fine leg for a boundary. CSK 114/9 in 19.5 overs vs MI

CSK vs MI 2020 IPL 2020 Live Score, Match 41 IPL LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 41 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 41 of IPL 2020 between CSK vs MI from Sharjah here. See the latest CSK vs MI, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Live Score, CSK vs MI IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Trent Boult picked up his four-wicket haul as Mumbai Indians restrict Chennai Super Kings to 114/9 in 20 overs in match 41 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah.  Sam Curran slams a crucial half-century for Chennai. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult pick up two wickets each Mumbai Indians put Chennai Super Kings on the mat in match 41 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Sharjah. TOSS – Kieron Pollard wins toss as Mumbai Indians opt to bowl vs Chennai Super Kings in match 41 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Check Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score and CSK vs MI IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2020: For RCB Allrounder Chris Morris, Cricket Without Pressure is Boring

Their campaign turning from bad to worse, Chennai Super Kings are expected to try out a few of their younger players when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL match on Friday. Though skipper M S Dhoni conceded after the loss against Rajasthan Royals that the season might be already over them, CSK can still get to 14 points if they win their remaining four games, giving them an outside chance of making the playoffs. Also Read - KKR vs DC Weather Forecast, Predicted Playing XIs, Dream11 IPL 2020: Fantasy XI Tips, Abu Dhabi Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Full Squads For Match 42

Things have gone pear-shaped for CSK since their win over MI in the tournament opener on November 19. The team received a hammering at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and would be without the services of the injured Dwayne Bravo, who is out of the tournament. The Super Kings batsmen struggled against Rajasthan Royals and it remains to be seen if the untested players in the side get their chance as indicated by Dhoni after the drubbing on Monday. Also Read - IPL 2020: Here's Why Rohit Sharma Isn't Playing Against Chennai Super Kings

Dhoni himself has not been at his best along with the others barring Faf du Plessis. The team’s persistence with a struggling Kedar Jadhav has come in for a lot of flak and it needs to be seen if he makes way for either N Jagadeesan or Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, they would be up against a formidable MI side that won five games in a row before Kings XI Punjab halted the juggernaut, turning the tables in a double Super Over on Sunday night. The four-time IPL champions have been in ominous form and the varied bowling attack could prove a challenge for the CSK batters, who are low on confidence.

CSK vs MI SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.