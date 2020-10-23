Live Updates

  • 11:14 PM IST

    CSK vs MI Live Cricket Updates IPL 2020 Live: Ishan Kishan is up for a chat. He says that he was trying to be positive. In the middle, he was talking with Quinny on how to play – should he keep knocking the ball around or play the big shots. Adds that he has enjoyed batting with de Kock and has learned a lot from him. In the offseason, Kishan says that he did a lot of hard work. States that he was playing the shots according to how the ball landed. Says further that no game against Chennai is an easy one and that Mumbai were keeping their focus on the process.

  • 10:42 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates CSK vs MI 2020 LIVE: The first time Chennai Super Kings have lost an Indian Premier League game by 10 wickets! Demolition, humiliation, and complete annihilation! That is what Mumbai have done to Chennai! It was a game of men against boys and the experienced side of Chennai were made to look like kids. A comprehensive 10-wicket win for Mumbai and they overtake Bangalore at the second spot on the points table. Chasing 115, it was always going to be a relatively easy chase for Mumbai’s destructive batting line-up. Ishan Kishan and de Kock though came out with intent and aggression. The pair was in a hurry to wrap this up with the Indian southpaw going after the Chennai bowlers to rub salt in their wounds. He finished unbeaten on 68 from 37 balls and de Kock was clinical with the bat as well, unbeaten on 46 from 37 balls.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    Kishan-de Kock finish it in a hurry for Mumbai!

  • 10:36 PM IST

    CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score And Updates IPL 2020 Live: FOUR! Quinton De Kock finishes the game in style! Good length ball on middle and off from Shardul Thakur, Quinton uses the angle to pull it over square leg to get a boundary. Mumbai Indians (116/0 in 12.3 overs) beat Chennai Super Kings (114/9)

  • 10:35 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates MI vs CSK IPL Live: DROPPED! Gaikwad’s horror day continues. Very full on the pads of Kishan. He flicks it uppishly to short mid-wicket. Ruturaj Gaikwad there jumps, gets both his hands to the ball but cannot hold onto it. Single is taken.

  • 10:33 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score MI vs CSK Live Streaming: SIX! Smashed! 100 up for Mumbai inside 11 overs. De Kock now has joined Ishan Kishan in the mission to go back to the hotel room early. Full around off, de Kock lofts it over covers for a biggie. Mumbai 104/0 in 10.2 overs vs Chennai (114/9)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    Absolute Domination by MI openers!

  • 10:25 PM IST

    SIX! Kishan goes big and gets a maximum. Tossed up around off from Imran Tahir, Kishan comes on the front foot and lofts this over the bowler’s head, over long-on. A huge one.

  • 10:25 PM IST

    CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score And Updates IPL 2020 Live: 15 from the over. This is pure demolition from Ishan Kishan. SIX! Jadeja is just bowling to Kishan’s comfort here. Full, around off, slog-swept over wide long on for a maximum. Mumbai Indians 89/0 in 10 overs vs Chennai Super Kings (114/9)

  • 10:23 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates MI vs CSK IPL 2020 LIVE: SIX! This is a terrific shot as well from Ishan Kishan. What a way to get to your second fifty this season. Tossed up on middle, Kishan reverse sweeps this uppishly over deep backward point. MI 81/0 in 8.3 overs vs CSK (114/9)

CSK vs MI 2020 IPL 2020 Live Score, Match 41 IPL LIVE CRICKET SCORE

CSK vs MI 2020 IPL 2020 Live Score, Match 41 IPL LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 41 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Ishan Kishan slams quickfire half-century to put Mumbai Indians on top vs Chennai Super Kings in match 41 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Trent Boult picked up his four-wicket haul as Mumbai Indians restrict Chennai Super Kings to 114/9 in 20 overs in match 41 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Sam Curran slams a crucial half-century for Chennai. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult pick up two wickets each Mumbai Indians put Chennai Super Kings on the mat in match 41 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Sharjah. TOSS – Kieron Pollard wins toss as Mumbai Indians opt to bowl vs Chennai Super Kings in match 41 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah.

Their campaign turning from bad to worse, Chennai Super Kings are expected to try out a few of their younger players when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL match on Friday. Though skipper M S Dhoni conceded after the loss against Rajasthan Royals that the season might be already over them, CSK can still get to 14 points if they win their remaining four games, giving them an outside chance of making the playoffs. Also Read - IPL 2020: For RCB Allrounder Chris Morris, Cricket Without Pressure is Boring

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, MI (116/0 in 12.2 overs) Beat CSK (114/9) by 10 Wickets

Things have gone pear-shaped for CSK since their win over MI in the tournament opener on November 19. The team received a hammering at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and would be without the services of the injured Dwayne Bravo, who is out of the tournament. The Super Kings batsmen struggled against Rajasthan Royals and it remains to be seen if the untested players in the side get their chance as indicated by Dhoni after the drubbing on Monday. Also Read - KKR vs DC Weather Forecast, Predicted Playing XIs, Dream11 IPL 2020: Fantasy XI Tips, Abu Dhabi Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Full Squads For Match 42

Dhoni himself has not been at his best along with the others barring Faf du Plessis. The team’s persistence with a struggling Kedar Jadhav has come in for a lot of flak and it needs to be seen if he makes way for either N Jagadeesan or Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, they would be up against a formidable MI side that won five games in a row before Kings XI Punjab halted the juggernaut, turning the tables in a double Super Over on Sunday night. The four-time IPL champions have been in ominous form and the varied bowling attack could prove a challenge for the CSK batters, who are low on confidence.

CSK vs MI SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.