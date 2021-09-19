Live Score CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Match Updates

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 live score and updates from Dubai. The cash-rich league is back as the 2021 league is all set to resume with the El Clasico of the Indian Premier League. The camp is shifted to the UAE where the last IPL was played. Mumbai Indians definitely have some fond memories of UAE as they lifted their record-extending fifth IPL trophy there in 2020 while the feelings will be exactly opposite for Chennai as they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in that edition. Things have changed a lot since then as Chennai bounced back brilliantly in the first half of IPL 2021 and are currently placed second on the points table. While Mumbai who have a tendency to start slow in the group stage are currently fourth. The battle of supremacy will take place today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Live Updates

  • 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Score And Updates: OUT! DJ BRAVO in his very first over gets the crucial wicket of Ishan Kishan. Mumbai are in some serious trouble now as they don’t have Hardik Pandya today. Kieron Pollard is the new man in and without any doubt, CSK is his favourite team to play against. MI 58/4 in 9.2 overs

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Score And Updates: Chennai bowlers are now taking full advantage of the situation by chipping in with some economical overs. Mumbai batters – Saurabh Tiwary and Ishan Kishan are now feeling some pressure here. Suddenly the 157-run target is looking big with three batters back in the hut. MI 48/3 in 8 overs

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Score And Updates: OUT! SURYAKUMAR YADAV DEPARTS! A VERY BIG BLOW FOR MUMBAI INDIANS! Things are getting messy for Mumbai now. Shardul Thakur gets the big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav to put Mumbai on mat. Chennai are at the top of the game now and they have a healthy chance to win it. MI 41/3 in 6 overs

  • 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Score And Updates: OUT! Deepak Chahar strikes again and he sends another Mumbai Indians’ opener back to hut. Anmolpreet tries to play the ball at mid-wicket and missed every connection and got castles. Mumbai Indians are in trouble now. MI 35/2 in 5 overs

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Score And Updates: Anmolpreet Singh displayed his class in the previous over and proved why he belongs to this stage. Absolute marvellous stuff against a world-class pacer – Josh Hazlewood. 14 runs from the over. MI 34/1 in 4 overs

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Score And Updates: OUT! Quinton de Kock departs a very good review from MS Dhoni. De Kock who was looking in great touch got plumb in front of the wicket. A big blow for Mumbai as all the responsibility will now be on Suryakumar Yadav’s shoulders to stabilize the innings in the tricky chase. MI 20/1 in 3 overs

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Score And Updates: Quinton de Kock is looking in great touch and Ruturaj Gaikwad also dropped his catch to give him an extra life. The same thing which De Kock did to Gaikwad in first innings. The southpaw is looking to attack the bowlers in the powerplay. MI 14/0 in 2 overs

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Score And Updates: Excellent first over from Deepak Chahar as only two runs came from it. Chennai need some early wickets to put Mumbai on the mat. The pressure will be on De Kock to provide Mumbai a solid start. MI 2/0 in 1 over

  • 9:34 PM IST

    New Opening Pair: Quinton de Kock and Anmolpreet Singh are in the middle to open the innings for Mumbai. While Deepak Chahar will start the proceedings with the new ball.

  • 9:25 PM IST