

















Load More

CSK vs MI 2020 IPL 2020 HIGHLIGHTS, Match 41 HIGHLIGHTS

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 41 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 41 of IPL 2020 between CSK vs MI from Sharjah here. See the latest CSK vs MI, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Live Score, CSK vs MI IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Ishan Kishan slams quickfire half-century to put Mumbai Indians on top vs Chennai Super Kings in match 41 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Trent Boult picked up his four-wicket haul as Mumbai Indians restrict Chennai Super Kings to 114/9 in 20 overs in match 41 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Sam Curran slams a crucial half-century for Chennai. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult pick up two wickets each Mumbai Indians put Chennai Super Kings on the mat in match 41 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Sharjah. TOSS – Kieron Pollard wins toss as Mumbai Indians opt to bowl vs Chennai Super Kings in match 41 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Check Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score and CSK vs MI IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD) Also Read - CSK vs MI 2020, IPL Today Match Report: Ishan Kishan Stars After Trent Boult Show as Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings to Take Top Spot

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult’s four-wicket haul and an unbeaten 116-run opening stand between Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock steered the reigning Mumbai Indians stroll to a 10-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Friday, and go atop the Indian Premier League points table. Going by their poor form — this was their first defeat by 10 wickets in IPL history — three-time champions CSK are virtually out, but they still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team now has six points from 11 matches, out of which they have lost eight, and are now placed at the bottom of the eight-team table. Also Read - KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy XI Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 42 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 PM IST October 24 Saturday

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2020, MI (116/0 in 12.2 overs) Beat CSK (114/9) by 10 wickets

With Friday’s comprehensive win, three-time champions Mumbai have gone atop the table with 14 points. Although Delhi Capitals and Royals Challengers Bangalore also have 14 points, they are placed second and third respectively on net run rate. After winning the toss, the MI bowlers came all gun blazing on a batting-friendly Sharjah track as they restricted their opponents to 114/9 wickets in 20 overs, thanks to Boult, who wreaked havoc with stunning figures of 4/18 from his quota of four overs. Also Read - IPL 2020: For RCB Allrounder Chris Morris, Cricket Without Pressure is Boring

CSK vs MI SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.