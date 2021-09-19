CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Match Highlights

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 live score and updates from Dubai. Chennai Super Kings rode on a strong show by the bowlers to hand a 20-run defeat to defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of UAE leg of IPL 2021. The win now puts Chennai on top of the points table with 12 points from eight matches. This is just the second time Chennai won a match in the IPL after losing four wickets in the power-play. Mumbai’s chase started on a good note with Quinton de Kock collecting two boundaries off Josh Hazlewood in the second over. Though Ruturaj Gaikwad dropped him on six, de Kock couldn’t make most of the reprieve, trapped in front of stumps by a Deepak Chahar incoming delivery.Also Read - IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad And Bowlers Guide Chennai Super Kings to Top of Points Table With 20-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians

