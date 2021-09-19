CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Match Highlights

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 live score and updates from Dubai. Chennai Super Kings rode on a strong show by the bowlers to hand a 20-run defeat to defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of UAE leg of IPL 2021. The win now puts Chennai on top of the points table with 12 points from eight matches. This is just the second time Chennai won a match in the IPL after losing four wickets in the power-play. Mumbai’s chase started on a good note with Quinton de Kock collecting two boundaries off Josh Hazlewood in the second over. Though Ruturaj Gaikwad dropped him on six, de Kock couldn’t make most of the reprieve, trapped in front of stumps by a Deepak Chahar incoming delivery.Also Read - IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad And Bowlers Guide Chennai Super Kings to Top of Points Table With 20-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians

  • 11:51 PM IST

  • 11:30 PM IST

  • 11:22 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Score And Updates: And it’s Done and Dusted! Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs! Dwayne Bravo defended the 24 runs in the last over with sheer dominance as he claimed two wickets while doing it. An excellent show from Chennai Super Kings after losing quick wickets early in the game. Top class bowling performance from Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo and Josh Hazlewood. Mumbai Indians missed their two powerhouses Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya dearly in this match. CSK 156/6 beat MI 136/8 by 20 overs

  • 11:14 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Score And Updates: Another big over for Mumbai Indians as 15 runs came from it. Things are getting tricky here but still, Chennai are the favourites here as Mumbai still need 24 runs from the final over which will be bowled by Dwayne Bravo. MI 133/6 in 19 overs

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Score And Updates: Ten runs from the over but it’s a bit late for Mumbai Indians as they need 39 runs in the last two overs. Shardul Thakur to bowl the 19th over and Saurabh Tiwary has all the responsibility to take the game closer. MI 118/6 in 18 overs

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Score And Updates: Excellent over from Josh Hazlewood as only four runs came from it. The match is running away from Mumbai Indians’ reach. MI 108/6 in 17 overs

  • 10:56 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Score And Updates: Another top over from Dwayne Bravo as only seven runs came from it. The equation is very tough for Mumbai now as they need 53 runs from the last four overs and the responsibility is on Saurabh Tiwary’s shoulders. MI 104/6 in 16 overs

  • 10:47 PM IST

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Score And Updates: OUT! And the collapse continues. Poor running between the wicket as Krunal Pandya paid the price for it. There was a very big miscommunication between the two batters in the middle. Only a miraculous effort can save Mumbai from here. MI 94/6 in 14.4 overs

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Score And Updates: OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Kieron Pollard departs for 15 and Mumbai Indians’ struggle continues in this run chase. A very good move from MS Dhoni to bring back Josh Hazlewood into the attack and he gets the wicket on his first delivery of the over. MI 87/5 in 13.1 overs