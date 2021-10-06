CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's CSK vs PBKS at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: In another blockbuster contest of VIVO IPL – match 53 of IPL 2021 – Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK lock horns with KL Rahul's PBKS at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. For the first time in IPL 2021, Dhoni's side have suffered back-to-back defeats. But with play-off berth already sealed, CSK will look to forget the recent results and get back some momentum heading into the business end of the tournament. For Punjab Kings it will all be about finishing their campaign on a high although they still have a hope of sneaking into the play-offs. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, CSK vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CSK vs PBKS Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL.

Time: 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

CSK vs PBKS My Dream11 Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Vice-Captain: Mohammed Shami.

CSK vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(WK)(C), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi.

CSK vs PBKS Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(WK)(C), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa, Bhagath Varma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Narayan Jagadeesan(WK), Imran Tahir, C Hari Nishanth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Harishankar Reddy.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.