Chennai vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 41: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai, 3:30 PM IST, April 30, Sunday

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 41: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, CSK vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, CSK vs PBKS Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Chennai vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Match Details

Match: CSK vs PBKS, Match 41, IPL 2023

Date & Time: April 30, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

Chennai vs Punjab Dream11 Team

Captain – Devon Conway

Vice-captain – Shikhar Dhawan

Wicketkeeper – Jitesh Sharma

Batters – Gaikwad, Rahane, Livingstone

All-rounders – Sam Curran, Jadeja

Bowlers – Rabada, Theekshana, Chahar.

Chennai vs Punjab Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: RD Gaikwad, Devon Conway, AT Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane, MM Ali, RA Jadeja, S Dubey, MS Dhoni(C), TU Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, M Theekshana

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(C), SM Curran, Sikandar Raza, A Taide, LS Livingstone, P Simran Singh, JM Sharma(wk), RD Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, K Rabada

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Nishant SindhuShaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, RS Hangargekar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Rahul Chahar

