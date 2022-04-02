CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings have so far looked like anything but IPL’s defending champions and to effect a turnaround, new skipper Ravindra Jadeja will seek improvements on multiple fronts against Punjab Kings here on Sunday.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Match 10 Score: Mustafizur Draws First Blood, Wade Departs

CSK’s title defense has begun on a disappointing note. After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, MI vs RR Score, Match 9: Yuzvendra Chahal Dents Mumbai Indians; Advantage Rajasthan

While the batting unit failed to fire in the opening game, heavy dew made life difficult for the bowlers as they failed to defend a target in excess of 200 runs. Also Read - GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 07:30 PM IST April 2, Saturday

The toss is already playing a significant role in the outcome of the games. With the second innings dew in mind, teams are opting to chase and CSK will hope to be better prepared to bowl with the wet ball.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 11 toss between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne Stadium

CSK vs PBKS My Dream11 Team

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(C), Robin Uthappa, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Moeen Ali(VC), Shahrukh Khan, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

CSK vs PBKS Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande/Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana/Mitchell Santner

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Johhny Bairstow (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma/Raj Bawa

