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CSK vs PBKS Highlights, 7th Match IPL 2026: Punjab Kings continue Chepauk dominance with a 5-wicket win over Chennai

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CSK vs PBKS Highlights, 7th Match IPL 2026: Punjab Kings continue Chepauk dominance with a 5-wicket win over Chennai

CSK vs PBKS Highlights, 7th Match IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings secured a commanding 5-wicket win over Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings in at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Highlights: PBKS won by 5-wickets (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Following a disappointing start, Chennai will be looking to regroup quickly, especially in their first home game of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

Their opening match against Rajasthan Royals exposed CSK’s several setbacks, with a young CSK side struggling to find rhythm in Guwahati. None of the departments quite clicked, leaving the team with plenty to fix heading into this contest.

Considering that Chepauk is likely to provide a better batting surface, especially with how it has been playing in the recent World Cup event, there is a possibility for a high-scoring match, which would make it another test for Chennai as they take on an in-form Punjab team.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer is expected to be fit to play

Good news from Punjab camp is that skipper Shreyas Iyer is expected to be fit to play. PBKS began their IPL 2026 season on a high as they secured a convincing 3-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh. Punjab’s win was built on an impressive debut from 22-year-old Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who made an instant impact with an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls. He found solid support from Prabhsimran Singh, as the batting unit delivered under pressure.

Pacers Vijaykumar Vyshak and Arshdeep Singh kept things tight with clever variations, using slower deliveries and short balls to deny the Gujarat Titans any rhythm. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal played a crucial role for Punjab, with two key wickets to disrupt GT’s top order.

The only concern for Ricky Ponting’s side would be the sudden middle-order collapse, where they slipped from a strong 83/1 to 118/6 before Cooper Connolly and the lower order stepped up to steady the innings.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 6 Playing 12

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI:

Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Karthik Sharma, Shivam Dubey, Jamie Overton, Ansuhul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry

Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing XI:

Priyansh Arya, PrabhSimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK vs PBKS, 7th Match IPL 2026 Live scores and Updates here –

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