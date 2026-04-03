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CSK vs PBKS Highlights, 7th Match IPL 2026: Punjab Kings continue Chepauk dominance with a 5-wicket win over Chennai

CSK vs PBKS Highlights, 7th Match IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings secured a commanding 5-wicket win over Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings in at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium

Published date india.com Updated: April 4, 2026 12:03 AM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
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CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Highlights: PBKS won by 5-wickets (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Following a disappointing start, Chennai will be looking to regroup quickly, especially in their first home game of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

Their opening match against Rajasthan Royals exposed CSK’s several setbacks, with a young CSK side struggling to find rhythm in Guwahati. None of the departments quite clicked, leaving the team with plenty to fix heading into this contest.

Considering that Chepauk is likely to provide a better batting surface, especially with how it has been playing in the recent World Cup event, there is a possibility for a high-scoring match, which would make it another test for Chennai as they take on an in-form Punjab team.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer is expected to be fit to play

Good news from Punjab camp is that skipper Shreyas Iyer is expected to be fit to play. PBKS began their IPL 2026 season on a high as they secured a convincing 3-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh. Punjab’s win was built on an impressive debut from 22-year-old Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who made an instant impact with an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls. He found solid support from Prabhsimran Singh, as the batting unit delivered under pressure.

Pacers Vijaykumar Vyshak and Arshdeep Singh kept things tight with clever variations, using slower deliveries and short balls to deny the Gujarat Titans any rhythm. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal played a crucial role for Punjab, with two key wickets to disrupt GT’s top order.

The only concern for Ricky Ponting’s side would be the sudden middle-order collapse, where they slipped from a strong 83/1 to 118/6 before Cooper Connolly and the lower order stepped up to steady the innings.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 6 Playing 12

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI:
Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Karthik Sharma, Shivam Dubey, Jamie Overton, Ansuhul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry

Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing XI:
Priyansh Arya, PrabhSimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK vs PBKS, 7th Match IPL 2026 Live scores and Updates here –

Live Updates

  • Apr 4, 2026 12:03 AM IST

    That’s all for today, stay tuned for live score and updates from Match no.8 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

  • Apr 3, 2026 11:32 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, 7th Match IPL 2026: Punjab Kings secured a convincing 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings with eight balls to spare. Shreyas Iyer’s side climb to the top of the table as the first side to register two win this season so far. Meanwhile, Chennai had a tough start, who remains winless after back-to-back heavy defeats.

  • Apr 3, 2026 11:16 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, 7th Match IPL 2026 : Matt Henry removes Nehal Wadhera, and suddenly there’s a spark of hope for Chennai Super Kings. A fuller delivery angled across induces the loft, but Wadhera fails to get it right and is caught by Noor Ahmad. Wadhera departs for 10 off 9.

  • Apr 3, 2026 11:14 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, 7th Match IPL 2026 : Anshul Kamboj strikes, Shreyas Iyer departs after samshing a 25-ball fifty. Iyer, though it may have come a bit late for Chennai Super Kings. Bowling it wide from round the wicket, Kamboj tempts Iyer into a lofted shot, but he mistimes it and finds Rahul Chahar take an easy catch. PBKS need 24 runs in 17 balls

  • Apr 3, 2026 10:48 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, 7th Match IPL 2026 : Anshul Kamboj removes Cooper Connolly. It wasn’t a threatening delivery, a full toss around off, but Connolly mistimes his lofted shot, sending it high towards long-off where Matt Henry completes an easy catch. Connolly departs for 36 off 22 balls, as another promising start fails to turn into a big score.

  • Apr 3, 2026 10:34 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, 7th Match IPL 2026 : Prabhsimran Singh gets run out after a costly mix-up in the middle. After completing the first run, he pushed for a risky second, but his partner showed no interest and sent him back too late. Sarfaraz Khan reacted quickly from mid-wicket, firing in a sharp throw to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made no mistake in breaking the stumps. Prabhsimran was left well short, bringing an end to his innings at 43 off 34 balls

  • Apr 3, 2026 10:09 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, 7th Match IPL 2026 : Matt Henry strikes, Priyansh Arya departs after giving Punjab a blazing start. Going for another big shot, Arya gets carried away and is bowled, bringing an end to a promising innings. He departs for a quickfire 39 off just 11 balls, including three fours and four sixes.

  • Apr 3, 2026 10:00 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, 7th Match IPL 2026 : Punjab Kings has started the chase on a high as they race to 43/0 in just the first three overs. Priyansh Arya leads the charge, taking on seasoned pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Matt Henry with ease. Arya has already smashed 33 off just nine balls, setting the tone early.

  • Apr 3, 2026 9:47 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, 7th Match IPL 2026 : Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya has stepped onto the field to open for Punjab Kings. Khaleel Ahmed begins the proceedings.

  • Apr 3, 2026 9:34 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, 7th Match IPL 2026: Shivam Dube steps up once again as he smashed 23 runs in the death overs to finish unbeaten on 45 off 28 balls. Arshdeep Singh was taken apart in the final over as he conceded 14 runs and CSK ended on a strong note. Punjab Kings need 210 to win.

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

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