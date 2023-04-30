Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Shikhar Dhawan Makes STUNNING Claim on MS Dhoni Ahead of IPL 2023

Shikhar Dhawan Makes STUNNING Claim on MS Dhoni Ahead of IPL 2023

IPL 2023: This is surprising because Dhoni is considered to be the coolest head on a cricket field. The left-hander also said that Dhoni knows how to handle his anger well. 

Updated: April 30, 2023 4:15 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shikhar Dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan news, Shikhar Dhawan age, Shikhar Dhawan ipl, Shikhar Dhawan runs, Shikhar Dhawan records, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni age, MS Dhoni ipl, MS Dhoni csk, MS Dhoni records, CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Cricket News, CSK vs PBKS Highlights, CSK vs PBKS live updates, CSK vs PBKS live score.
Dhawan on Dhoni (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Shikhar Dhawan and MS Dhoni have shared the dressing room on a number of occasions in their lifetime and that means the two know each other well. Ahead o the mega IPL 2023 clash on Sunday between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Chepauk, Dhawan made a stunning revelation. The PBKS captain claimed that he has seen the angry side of CSK captain Dhoni. This is surprising because Dhoni is considered to be the coolest head on a cricket field. The left-hander also said that Dhoni knows how to handle his anger well.

Also Read:

Shikhar Dhawan said while speaking on Star Sports: “I’ve seen the angry side of MS Dhoni. it was visible in his eyes, but he knows how to control his anger very well which attracts me a lot. He can speak even without speaking.”

You may like to read

“MS Dhoni is an incredible leader, everyone knows that. And as a person also, he’s a gem of a guy,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 30, 2023 4:10 PM IST

Updated Date: April 30, 2023 4:15 PM IST

More Stories