CSK vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would need to lift themselves after a nightmarish start to the season and play a "complete" game when they take on a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here on Tuesday.

In words of head coach Stephen Fleming, the team's self-belief is shaken after four losses in a row.

The four-time champions haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.

The seniors in the team including Thala’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo need to step up in this crisis situation.

CSK have only posted one 200 plus score so far while scoring sub-par totals in the other three games.

The CSK batters will have to face a potent RCB bowling attack including the likes of spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey and Mohammed Siraj.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 22 toss between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

CSK vs RCB Dream XI Team:

Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga(VC), Moeen Ali (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Chris Jordan

CSK vs RCB Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

CSK vs RCB Squads

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

RCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul