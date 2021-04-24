Dream11 Team Prediction

CSK vs RCB VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 19 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 3.30 PM IST April 25 Sunday:

Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on second-placed Chennai Supers Kings (CSK) in what will be a battle between the current India captain Virat Kohli and former India captain MS Dhoni in an Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

While RCB have a clean slate, having won four out of four matches in the tournament so far, CSK has won three out of their four matches.

Both the teams have looked in great form although CSK would be a tad worried with the way their bowling wilted under the onslaught from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lower order comprising Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins, in their last match. The KKR trio took their team from 31/5 to 202 and just 18 runs short of CSK total.

TOSS: The IPL 2021 match toss between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 3 PM IST – April 25.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

CSK vs RCB My Dream11 Team

AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Lungi Ngidi

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

CSK vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Siraj

CSK vs RCB SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

