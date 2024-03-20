Home

CSK vs RCB Head to Head Ahead of IPL 2024 Opener at MA. Chidambaram: MS Dhoni’s Super Kings Clear FAVOURITES!

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Tickets To Begin Online On March 18; Here Is Step By Step Guide To Book Ticket

Bengaluru: It is MS Dhoni versus Virat Kohli at the Indian Premier League to get the 2024 season started. The Southern Derby has historically held a lot of interest always for obvious reasons. The Super Kings and the Royal Challengers boast of probably having the most popular Indian cricketers – MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. For years, this game has been hyped around these two individuals and this season would be no different. But on March 22 at the MA. Chidambaram, CSK would start clear favourites given their head to head record against RCB.

The two teams have locked horns at the IPL stage on 31 occasions. Out of the 31 times over the past 17 seasons, Chennai has managed to win 20 games, while RCB has emerged on top on 10 occasions. A solitary game also ended with no result. On March 22, it will be the 32nd time that the two sides would clash.

The first time the two sides met back in 2008, CSK won the game by 13 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

How to Book Tickets For CSK vs RCB?

The online sale of tickets for the opener clash of IPL has started from the 18th of March 2024. Fans are booking their tickets from the Paytm app or the insider.in website. There are reports that the price of the ticket will start from 1,700 and will go upto 7,500.

All you need to know if you are going to Chepauk

The entry gates of MA Chidambaran Stadium will open at 4.30 PM for the inaugural game on 22nd of March.

No plastic will be allowed in the premises as MA Chidambaram stadium is plastic free zone.

There will be free RO drinking water for fans in all stands.

Patrons buying online tickets will be allowed entry by scanning e-tickets with barcode/ QR code at the gate. Patrons will be denied entry if scanners find them to be duplicate.

