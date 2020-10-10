Live Updates

  • 11:16 PM IST

    Bangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs.

  • 11:11 PM IST

    Jadeja out as Morris is giving his finishing touches and proving that his selection is the right choice. Seems like he could be the trump card for them in the tournament going forward.

  • 11:08 PM IST

    Morris has been impressive on his RCB debut. Chennai is missing Suresh Raina one feels. Padikkal misses a catch which could have got Morris his second wicket of the night. But, it seems it is game over. He gets his second for the night as Bravo departs.

  • 11:02 PM IST

    Rayudu who looked to be struggling to find his timing is eventually out and it seems like it is over for Chennai. But again, they have Jadeja and Bravo to come, players who know how to win games.

  • 10:58 PM IST

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE: Chennai vs Bangalore Score Updates, Match 25, Dubai: Dhoni has smashed Chahal for a six, this is positive thinking and this could be the gamechanges just what fans have been waiting for. Is it the new haircut? Dhoni has just brought up his 300th six in the league. CSK: 106/4 in 16 overs

  • 10:45 PM IST

    Interesting to see Dhoni’s approach with Chennai looking down the barrel, they need big overs here to get back in the running or else the game is slipping away quick and fast.

  • 10:41 PM IST

    Poor effort by Jagadeesan, he is runout, but what is more surprising is that there was no effort to drag his bat in. CSK are struggling now. Will Dhoni come in now?

  • 10:32 PM IST

    In the meanwhile, Viratians here is a treat for you!
  • 10:30 PM IST

    The intent of Chennai is missing again. They have not attacked as much as one would have liked. Rayudu has a big role to play as RCB choke CSK in the Southern derby.

CSK vs RCB, Match 25, IPL 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 25 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

FULL SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings:

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (C)(WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Murali Vijay.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa/Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dale Steyn, Josh Philippe, Umesh Yadav.