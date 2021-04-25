Live Streaming Cricket – Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 – Match 19

It is going to be a high octane clash between table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore and second-placed Chennai Super Kings in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League. Both of these teams have played at the top of their game and they will look to continue the momentum. RCB have won all their four matches and they will look to continue the good show whereas CSK has won their last three matches and have come up with collective effort.

In fact, both the team's openers had given them a solid start in their respective matches. It was a big positive for RCB that their skipper Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal got back among the runs whereas Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad also did a fine job against Kolkata Knight Riders. Furthermore, the bowling unit of both teams has impressed. Deepak Chahar has been the pick of the bowlers for CSK whereas Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj have been right on the money for the Virat Kohli-led team.

Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

When is the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match will be played on 25th April.

What are the timings of the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where is the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match being played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV app for premium users.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

CSK vs RCB SQUADS:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams