CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today, Match 19 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 19 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 19 of IPL 2021 between CSK vs RCB from Mumbai here. See the latest CSK vs RCB, Chennai Super Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Chennai Super Kings openers – Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad provide their team a breezy start against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 match 19 on Suday. Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss and CSK opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 19 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium. Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir included in CSK’s playing 11. It would be nothing short of a clash of the titans when Virat Kohli’s on-a-roll Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in a top-of-the-table IPL showdown on Sunday with two points and momentum at stake. RCB has won all its four matches so far and sits on top of the standings. CSK, on the other hand, has hit back after losing its opener to claim three straight wins for the second spot in the points table. RCB, boosted by a 10-wicket hammering of Rajasthan Royals, will be keen to continue its winning streak. However, the task is easier said than done as CSK is riding high with three good results of its own. Check Chennai Super Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Chennai Super Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021: Shardul Thakur Reveals Sachin Tendulkar's Advice That Has Helped Him a Lot

Also Read - SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 20 at Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 25 Sunday
Also Read - IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag Feels Rajasthan Royals Players 'Don't Appear Too Happy' With Sanju Samson as Captain

Live Updates

  • 4:16 PM IST

    CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: SIX! That was struck powerfully and has gone quite a distance. It was a good over so far, but Ruturaj spoils the over for Chahal. The spinner tosses this one up and lands it around off and middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad gets on his knees and powers this one over long-on. 8 off the over. Chennai 59/0 in 7 overs vs Bangalore

  • 4:13 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Strategic Time-Out! Chennai are off to a good start here. Both Gaikwad and du Plessis are looking good and they have played some lovely shots. They have raced to 51 inside the Powerplay and are looking good for a big score. Bangalore, on the other hand, were good in the first few overs but they have started to leak runs now. They need to bowl better and try to get wickets.

  • 4:10 PM IST

    CSK made a ‘flying start’ at Wankhede vs RCB!

  • 4:10 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Oh, my word – 14 runs from the over! That was glorious! Made it look so easy but playing a cover drive is never easy. This is a good length ball from Navdeep Saini, outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad leans into the stroke and pushes this one with finesse through covers. Chennai Super Kings are at 51/0 at the end of the Powerplay vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • 4:03 PM IST

    CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score Online: FOUR! SHOT! Chennai are off to a very good start here! Shorter and outside off from Yuzvendra Chahal, Gaikwad punches it through the cover region for a boundary. CSK 35/0 in 4.3 overs vs RCB at Wankhede

  • 3:57 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score CSK vs RCB Match Scorecard: FOUR! That’s a freebie from Jamieson and du Plessis latches onto it! Second boundary of the over, that’s a commanding start from Chennai. Shortish and outside off from Jamieson, du Plessis cuts it over backward point for a boundary. Chennai Super Kings 30/0 in 3.3 overs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • 3:51 PM IST

    FOUR! This is just beautiful from Ruturaj Gaikwad! Fullish ball on off from Siraj, Gaikwad uses his feet and then lifts it over the mid-off fielder for a boundary. Chennai 21/0 in 2.5 overs vs Bangalore

  • 3:51 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: SIX! Bang! What a shot from Faf du Plessis! Full ball on middle from Mohammed Sirah, du Plessis uses his feet and then powers it over long-on for a maximum. First six of the match and it has come off Du Plessis’ blade. CSK 16/0 in 2.1 overs vs RCB at Wankhede

  • 3:45 PM IST

    CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score Online: Top first over from Kyle Jamieson – only four runs from it. BEATEN! Nice start from Jamieson! Beautiful delivery! Good length ball outside off, du Plessis looks to defend but misses it altogether. Chennai 10/0 in 2 overs vs Bangalore

  • 3:42 PM IST

    Game Recognizes Game