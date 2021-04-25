CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today, Match 19 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 19 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of match 19 of IPL 2021 between CSK vs RCB from Mumbai here. See the latest CSK vs RCB, Chennai Super Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Chennai Super Kings openers – Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad provide their team a breezy start against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 match 19 on Suday. Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss and CSK opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 19 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium. Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir included in CSK's playing 11. It would be nothing short of a clash of the titans when Virat Kohli's on-a-roll Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in a top-of-the-table IPL showdown on Sunday with two points and momentum at stake. RCB has won all its four matches so far and sits on top of the standings. CSK, on the other hand, has hit back after losing its opener to claim three straight wins for the second spot in the points table. RCB, boosted by a 10-wicket hammering of Rajasthan Royals, will be keen to continue its winning streak. However, the task is easier said than done as CSK is riding high with three good results of its own. Check Chennai Super Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Chennai Super Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.